AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,040 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,604,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $126.99 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.20 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day moving average is $247.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -218.95, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

