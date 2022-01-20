AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

NYSE:UHS opened at $129.42 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

