AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 13,762 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,568 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

