AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 49,432 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,432 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,466,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.