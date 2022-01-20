AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SkyWest by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SkyWest by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.