Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.08

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 1611835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

