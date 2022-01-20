Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,689 shares of the software’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of Altair Engineering worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the software’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

