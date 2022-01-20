Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

ATUSF traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,855. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.