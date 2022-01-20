Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATUSF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.70. 67,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

