Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ATUSF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,855. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

