Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Thursday. cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of ALS stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.79. 110,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The stock has a market cap of C$773.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

