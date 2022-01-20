Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday. lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

TSE ALS traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.79. 110,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,991. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.70 million. Analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

