Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

ALS stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.79. The company had a trading volume of 110,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$773.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

