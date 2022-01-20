Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY remained flat at $$5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Alumina has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $6.99.
Alumina Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.