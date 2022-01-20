Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY remained flat at $$5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Alumina has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

