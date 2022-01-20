ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.20

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 26183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

