Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.76 Billion

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce sales of $137.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 billion and the highest is $140.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $125.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $470.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $552.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,421.84. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.