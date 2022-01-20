Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.53% of Ambac Financial Group worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

