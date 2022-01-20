Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up to $51.83

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.83, but opened at $54.68. Ameresco shares last traded at $56.34, with a volume of 968 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. lifted their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.03.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Ameresco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 452,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $12,572,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

