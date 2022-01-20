América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,277,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 1,119,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,868,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,927,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMX. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.