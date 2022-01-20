American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading 0.1% Higher

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 8,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

