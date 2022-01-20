American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.