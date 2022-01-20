American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of American Campus Communities worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

