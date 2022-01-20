American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,794 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 11.02% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $175,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.