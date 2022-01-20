American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.92% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $161,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.72.

JBHT stock opened at $200.65 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $208.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

