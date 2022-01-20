American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.50% of Parker-Hannifin worth $178,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $9,489,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $323.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

