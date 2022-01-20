American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.73% of Spectrum Brands worth $192,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,246,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 43,652 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

SPB stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.26 and a twelve month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

