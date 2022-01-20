American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,916,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.69% of Valley National Bancorp worth $145,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.