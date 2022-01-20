American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.58% of Paycom Software worth $172,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $1,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.00.

Shares of PAYC opened at $329.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 111.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

