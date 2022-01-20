American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 111,763 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Stryker worth $132,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Stryker by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.59.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $258.30 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.30 and its 200 day moving average is $265.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

