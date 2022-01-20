American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 28,795 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Essex Property Trust worth $185,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $339.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.76.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

