American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of M&T Bank worth $190,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $175.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.