American Century Companies Inc. Sells 130,754 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,754 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $139,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after purchasing an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

