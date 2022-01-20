American Century Companies Inc. Sells 22,900 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.43% of Veeva Systems worth $188,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $220.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.42. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.61 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.32.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

