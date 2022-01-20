American Century Companies Inc. Sells 290,393 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,393 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.61% of Bill.com worth $165,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Bill.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $205,879,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,761 shares of company stock worth $129,806,654 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BILL opened at $167.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.07 and its 200-day moving average is $252.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

