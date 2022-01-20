American Century Companies Inc. Sells 73,958 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,958 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 6.46% of NorthWestern worth $194,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWE stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.