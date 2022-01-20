American Century Companies Inc. Sells 779,448 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779,448 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of FMC worth $193,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FMC by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 33.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $111.05 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

