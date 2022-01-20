American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 487,911 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.59% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $139,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,623,000 after buying an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

