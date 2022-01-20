American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.57

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 374303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $9,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

