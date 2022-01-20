American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%.

Shares of AMNB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.53. 30,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

