American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock worth $115,569. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $235.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

