American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. American Software posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $122.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.94 million, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Software has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 387.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Software by 308.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.