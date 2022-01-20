America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.56

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.56 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 2659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.58 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

