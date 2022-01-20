Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 29,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

