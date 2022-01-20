Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMP opened at $311.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $196.77 and a one year high of $332.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

