Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.45% of Ameris Bancorp worth $522,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 219,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 326,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

