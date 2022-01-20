Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ames National by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ames National has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $229.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

