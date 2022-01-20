AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading 0.9% Higher

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.36. 55,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 90,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a current ratio of 35.66, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

