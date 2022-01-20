Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.53

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.53 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 1324075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMPL shares. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Get Amplitude alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.86.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $1,837,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,558 shares of company stock worth $32,354,475 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $289,000.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.