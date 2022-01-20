ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AMS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

