Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.62. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 144,014 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.72 million and a P/E ratio of -20.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Anaconda Mining alerts:

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,560. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,000.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.