Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.62. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 144,014 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.72 million and a P/E ratio of -20.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
